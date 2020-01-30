‘Hole’ Lotta Fun

Donna Wylie wanted to try something different and found her chance with a new group.
On Jan. 13, she played her very first game of disc golf with The Villages Disc Golf Chain Gang. That day also was the group’s inaugural meeting.
Wylie joined the group of about 22 members who met to play nine holes of disc golf at Lake Okahumpka Park in Wildwood.
Club founder and president Alan Krause started the group to offer Villagers a new sport to play, and he welcomes new members. All equipment is provided.
Krause hopes others enjoy the sport as much as he does.
“I look at disc golf as being a 10 on the fun meter,” he said.
The object of the game is to throw a hard plastic disc into a basket, called a hole, which hangs from a chain and is elevated from the ground. The only things the sport has in common with golf are similar rules and scoring. No clubs or golf balls are used.
Read this story and many others in Thursday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.