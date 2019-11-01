Helping furry friends with fundraisers

At the Spanish Springs Halloween Trick or Treat on Oct. 26, pets and people alike competed in the costume contest.
The real winner of the night, however, was South Lake Animal League.
The Spanish Springs Merchants Association, which put on the event, donated the money raised from the costume contest and collected supplies for the animals at the shelter. South Lake also had a few animals at the event for potential adopters to meet.
By the end of the night, the event raised $450 for the league and collected plenty of dog food for the shelter to take back.
