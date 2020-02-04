Headline: Hula Hands in Aloha is perfect for beginners who are looking to learn the art and culture of Hula Dancing

To members of Hula Hands in Aloha, hula is not just a dance — it is a way of life.
Co-leader Gayle Erskine grew up surrounded by Hawaiian culture. Erskine’s father, a Marine, brought her and her family to Hawaii during his rest and recuperation period. On that trip and other trips there, Erskine fell in love with the culture.
She started Hula Hands in Aloha about two years ago as a way to bring some of that culture to The Villages. In everything they do, they embody the spirit of “aloha.”
“It means you want to share with others and be warm and welcoming,” Erskine said. “That’s what The Villages is all about. When you show people kindness and gratitude, they feel it.”
The group welcomes new members to meetings all year long. Meetings are from 2:30 to 3:15 p.m. every Monday at Moyer Recreation Center. Many of the dancers like to wear a flower in their hair and Hawaiian garb, but there is no dress code.
