Having a ball on the courts in The Villages

Bill Alford has grown quite fond of platform tennis. So much so that it is one of the reasons he recently moved to the Village of McClure,
which is just a short bicycle ride away from the new Everglades Recreation Complex and its six platform tennis courts.
“I knew I wanted to move someplace where I wanted to stay and where I’d be close to the things I wanted to be close to,” said Alford, who moved to the Village of McClure from the Village De La Vista. “I’m dying to get into the new Everglades pool and to get on these courts. My goal is to be able to get on my bike to 80 or 90% of the things I want to do — and it looks like this is going to allow me to do that.”
When the platform tennis courts officially open at Everglades, The Villages will have more than 20 total platform tennis courts. Currently, the community is home to 18 tennis courts, with six each at Rohan, Eisenhower and SeaBreeze recreation centers.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.