Have a marvelous time at The Studio Theatre

You’re invited to Springfield High’s “Marvelous Dreams Super Senior Prom,” where Cindy Lou, Suzy, Missy and Betty Jean will take you and the class of 1958 on a musical journey through hits such as “Mr. Sandman,” “Lollipop,” “Mr. Lee” and many more.
The comedic jukebox musical, “The Marvelous Wonderettes” opened Monday at The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol as the fourth installment of Victory Productions’ summer in residence at the venue.
The show features a singing girl group — gum-chewing Suzy, mischievous Betty Jean, teacher’s pet Missy and man-stealing Cindy Lou — as they perform at their senior prom in pastel prom dresses with ruffles, lace and bows.
It’s a feel-good, funny show about friendship and growing up.
