Harris does it all for Buffalo in road win

The Villages running back AJ Williams{cq} (3) tries to escape The First Academy linebacker Will Richards{cq} (13) in the third quarter at Kroy Crofoot Field on Friday, November 1, 2019 in Orlando. The Villages won 27-14.

 Michael Johnson, Daily Sun

If whoever The Villages High School football team draws in the postseason didn't know who Mac Harris was before — they will now.

The senior quarterback and safety rose to the regular-season-finale occasion on Friday night in Orlando, tossing two touchdown passes and forcing three turnovers defensively in a 27-14 victory over The First Academy.

Harris helped lead a come-from-behind effort for the Buffalo, who bowed up in the second half en route to scoring the night's final 20 points.

