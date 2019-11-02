Harris does it all for Buffalo in road win

If whoever The Villages High School football team draws in the postseason didn't know who Mac Harris was before — they will now.
The senior quarterback and safety rose to the regular-season-finale occasion on Friday night in Orlando, tossing two touchdown passes and forcing three turnovers defensively in a 27-14 victory over The First Academy.
Harris helped lead a come-from-behind effort for the Buffalo, who bowed up in the second half en route to scoring the night's final 20 points.
