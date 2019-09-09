Happy hooping

What used to be a contest as a kid in the schoolyard is now a way to stay fit.
Members of Happy Hula Hoopers use hula hooping as a unique way to get active.
Brenda Smith, of the Village of Sunset Pointe, has been teaching hula hooping as an exercise class for almost a year, along with Nancy Brodbeck and Ellie Travers.
Smith fell in love with hula hooping for exercise when she took the class herself at Eisenhower Recreation Center.
“It’s a 50-minute workout of great fun and exercise,” Smith said. “I really like the energy of the class.”
When Smith found out the original leaders were leaving the class to teach other classes, she decided to take over as leader to keep the fun going.
