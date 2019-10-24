Happy Feet

On Fridays, LaRae Donnellan puts on her clogging shoes and finds her happy place.
She joins about 20 others who meet to dance their cares away at the Clog Club Connection, which meets at 11:30 a.m. Fridays at Bacall Recreation Center.
“(Clogging) challenges my mind and body while being a lot of fun,” Donnellan said.
Instructor Clyde Hamilton likes the idea that clogging has many benefits.
With all its dance choreography, clogging is good for memory, balance and exercise, said the Village of Lynnhaven resident, who has been clogging for more than 30 years and teaching for about 15.
He teaches students at all skill levels in what he calls his “Clogging with Clyde” class.
“I’ve taught people who have never danced in their lives and some (of them) turn out to be the best cloggers,” he said.
