Groups offer forum on prostate cancer

It’s the second most common cancer in men, but many people are reluctant to talk about it openly. September was designated as Prostate Cancer Awareness Month to help encourage the discussion, and in The Villages, there are several options for learning more about the disease, treatment options, side effects and for listening to survivors like Dan Bard, who was diagnosed 23 years ago. “Between then and now I’ve gone through various challenges of prostate cancer and conquered them all,” said Bard, a Village Mira Mesa resident. “I’m still here and I’m still vibrant.” Talking with someone who has survived prostate cancer for more than two decades offers hope for men more recently diagnosed and helps overcome the reluctance to talk about a disease that is the second-leading cause of cancer deaths in men.
