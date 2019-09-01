Group ready to launch memorial plaza project

The Florida National Cemetery’s Joint Veterans Support Committee rolled out plans for a massive monument project called Freedom Memorial Plaza. The committee spent a year planning the plaza, which is proposed for the entrance to FNC, the second-most active veterans cemetery in the United States with 7,000 interments per year.
Under the direction of Village of Gilchrist resident Doug Gardner, a Vietnam veteran, the monument subcommittee of the support group has broken the project into more manageable parts. The plaza will consist of 16 high-quality monuments with a total cost estimate of $10 million, to be built on 2 acres located near the entrance to the cemetery.
