Group of four travels to local happy hours

Four Villagers have one thing in common: They love a good happy hour.
A group of longtime friends — Joe Voight, Bill Slocum, Jerry Eidenberger and Lenny Prue — has made it an almost-daily tradition to travel to happy hours at restaurants throughout the community.
Their friendship began when neighbors Voight and Slocum met in the Village of Ashland. Voight then met Eidenberger, of the Village of Winifred, while they were working at Palmer Legends Country Club. The three began attending happy hour together about 16 years ago.
Prue, of the Village Santiago, joined the group after they noticed him sitting by himself at the bar during a visit to Palmer Legends. The three invited him to join them for a drink, and the trio became a quartet.
