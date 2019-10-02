Group learns techniques of crocheting

Residents Lisa Cornell and Paula Gerletti are all about perfecting the right stitch. This past May, the two women took on the task of teaching a crochet class for a variety of experience levels.
“It was Paula’s inspiration to start the group and teach,” said Cornell, of the Village of Santo Domingo.
What began with just 12 members has now grown to more than 20.
Every Friday, Cornell and Gerlatti circle the room at Chatham Recreation Center, assisting members with their individual projects.
