Group fitness leaders offer healthy habits

Many residents take advantage of exercise classes at recreation centers in The Villages, but they may not know their teachers volunteer their time for it.
Group fitness teachers around The Villages work hard to prepare and teach classes, not for the pay, but to keep their students and themselves healthy.
Village of McClure resident Kathy Cowden started as a Latin language teacher and developed a passion for dance. After moving to The Villages, she was unimpressed by a Zumba class led by a video. She thought if a video could draw a full class, certainly she could start her own class.
“I didn’t know what the requirements were, if it was paid or unpaid — it didn’t matter,” Cowden said.
