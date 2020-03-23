Group Distributes Books to Keep at Food Pantries

Members of The Castleberry Books to Keep chapter in the Village of Bonnybrook are spreading their love of reading to low-income and homeless children.
The group has distributed about 22,000 children’s books now through five food pantries in Lake and Sumter counties and to families hit by Hurricane Michael, founder Sue Henry said.
More than 6,100 have been passed out by the Christian Food Pantry of Lady Lake.
“Our clients just love them,” said pantry Director Carrol Neal, of the Village of Mallory Square. “I just gave a lady a couple of the books.”
Henry, of the Village of Bonnybrook, started Books to Keep in her home state of New Hampshire because homeless children couldn’t get library cards and low-income parents are unlikely to take their children to libraries.
