Group adds a little Irish, Scottish flavor to The Villages

Peter Collins wants the Celtic Village Show Band to stay true to its musical roots, so he’s been teaching the other members the music of Ireland and Scotland.
“They’ve adapted surprisingly well to the Celtic music,” Collins said. “I’m trying to make it more authentic to the Celtic culture.”
Collins, who insists John Manion use the right dialect when singing these songs, has been known to correct him at practices.
“He’ll sing ‘Lock Lomond,’ (and I’ll say), ‘It’s Loch Lomond,’” Collins said. “I commend him. He has to learn a whole new collection of songs that were alien to him.”
