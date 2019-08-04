Greyhound rescue enjoys new life in The Villages

Janet Swanson, of the Village of Glenbrook, spends quality time with Shiloh, her red greyhound.

 Kristi Schweitzer, Daily Sun

In another lifetime, Shiloh was charging down racetracks across Florida. Now, the retired greyhound racer has a better life with Janet Swanson. Swanson and her husband adopted him from Greyhound Adoptions of Florida when he was two and a half years old. While some greyhounds are in the races a few years longer, Shiloh was not a big winner and got out sooner.

