Green eggs and ham served to students

Students enjoyed everything from wacky clothes to funny looking eggs while celebrating Dr. Seuss’s birthday and Read Across America week. To commemorate Read Across America week and the author’s birthday March 2, students at local schools ate green eggs and ham, dressed up for “Wacky Wednesday,” which is the title of a Seuss book published in 2018, and read lots of his silly, rhyming books, which have helped children learn to read since 1957, when “The Cat in the Hat” was published. By celebrating reading and making it fun, educators said they hope students will read and learn more. “We’re making the books the focus,” said Shannon Taylor, The Villages Early Childhood Center Director. The pre-kindergarten program for 3- and 4-year-olds had dress-up days tied to different Dr. Seuss books that teachers read in classrooms, she said. Monday was “Fox in Socks” day. Tuesday, they read “Oh, The Places You’ll Go!” and children dressed up as what they want to be when they grow up. Thursday, they wore green, read “Green Eggs and Ham” and got to taste those delicacies. Today was the big celebration with The Cat in the Hat and games, although without the mayhem the cat creates in the books.
