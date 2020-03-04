Grass Roots show people how to ‘Live For Today’

Hundreds of people were chanting “Sooner or later, love is gonna get ya,” Tuesday at Savannah Center during The Grass Roots’ concert.
The group truly brought in the spirit of the ’60s and ’70s.
Rocky & the Rollers warmed up the audience and opened the show with colorful renditions of hits like “Hitchin’ a Ride,” “I’ll Be Around” and “Build Me Up Buttercup.”
“Tonight is one of my favorite groups,” said Rocky & the Rollers leader Gerry “Rocky” Seader. “I actually bought every one of their albums and every one of their 45s.”
The Grass Roots opened their set with “I’d Wait a Million Years” and went on to perform other hits like “Don’t Pull Your Love,” “Heaven Knows” and “Love Grows (Where My Rosemary Goes).”
