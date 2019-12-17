Grab your partner

Some knowledge of steps, a partner and a pair of dancing shoes are the only requirements to join Country Pattern Partner Dance.
“If you want to put your cowboy hat on, fine,” instructor Pat McDougal said.
McDougal and her husband, Dean, of the Village of St. James, and two other couples started the class for intermediate dancers in September.
“We wanted the student that was like a step above (beginner), who knows the basic steps and wants to go out on a Saturday night and dance,” said Sandy Olson, another instructor and Village of Hadley resident.
