Government Day offers information, interaction

More than 70 agencies from the state; Lake, Sumter and Marion counties; and local government came together for the 24th annual Government Day on Saturday at Eisenhower Recreation Center.
From the moment residents walked into the facility, leaders were there to greet them while others were busy chatting about anything on community members’ minds in numerous one-on-one discussions.
Read this story and many others in Sunday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.