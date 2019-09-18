Gotta dance!

Shirley Keith grew up with dance.
Her life has revolved around dance ever since she was young.
“I enjoy dancing myself because it’s kind of a joyful activity,” the Village of Gilchrist resident said. “It’s great exercise and you enjoy the music.”
While living in Indiana, her parents owned a dance studio, where she helped lead classes and performed.
When she went off to college, she studied dance at Indiana University and then owned her own dance studio for 25 years.
Her passion for dance and teaching the art continued once she came to The Villages.
Keith currently is the president of the Off Broadway Players group. The performance group meets from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays at Paradise Recreation Center and includes about 100 members. People can join the group if they have a background in dance or a performance background. If not, Keith offers tap and jazz classes for people to learn until they are ready to join Off Broadway Players.
