Good pickin’ fun

Wayne Dieffenbach, of the Village of Duval, sings and strums his six-string ukulele during the Bluegrass Performance Group’s live practice at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

 Cindy Skop, Daily Sun

If you have a hankering to pick up a fiddle or guitar and perform traditional bluegrass music, the Bluegrass Performance Club welcomes you.

Villager Yvette Perry joined the group three years ago and is glad she did.

Recently, Perry took to the stage with her guitar and sang one of her favorite songs, “I’ll Fly Away,” with ease.

But when Perry first performed the song when she joined the club, she was a little nervous.

In October, she performed with about 12 other musicians before an audience at SeaBreeze Recreation Center. The group welcomes musicians such as Perry to perform with them from 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays at the center.

