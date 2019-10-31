Good pickin’ fun

If you have a hankering to pick up a fiddle or guitar and perform traditional bluegrass music, the Bluegrass Performance Club welcomes you.
Villager Yvette Perry joined the group three years ago and is glad she did.
Recently, Perry took to the stage with her guitar and sang one of her favorite songs, “I’ll Fly Away,” with ease.
But when Perry first performed the song when she joined the club, she was a little nervous.
In October, she performed with about 12 other musicians before an audience at SeaBreeze Recreation Center. The group welcomes musicians such as Perry to perform with them from 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays at the center.
Read this story and many others in Thursday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
