Gone fishing

Amberjack, sailfish, king mackerel and red snapper are just a few of the fish caught by members of The Villages Deep Sea Fishing Club on its excursions.
Established in 1995, the club has about 1,000 members. They take chartered fishing trips out on the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico often — sometimes as much as seven or eight times a month.
Club President Maurice “Mo” Davison took over leadership of the group in 2016 and has since doubled the number of charters sent out to sea.
“You’re out there and it’s beautiful,” he said. “There’s nothing like seeing a 12-foot shark passing right along the boat.”
