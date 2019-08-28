Golf tourney gives proceeds to students

It’s not just a game of golf when the money goes toward supporting students. The Buffalo Scholarship Foundation will hold its annual golf tournament Sept. 28 at Palmer Legends and Lopez Legacy country clubs. Spots are filling fast, and the entry deadline is quickly approaching. The early bird price of $125 ends Friday, and all entries and regular payments of $150 must be received by Sept. 13. One hundred percent of the proceeds will go toward the foundation, which is a nonprofit organization that awards postsecondary scholarships to graduating seniors at The Villages High School. Since it was founded in 2005, the foundation has awarded students more than $1,041,000 in scholarships, which includes $144,500 to the 2019 graduating class.
