Golf pros maintain friendly, fun rivalry

From the moment Rob Shaffer first spied him across the driving range, there was something about Mark Verkey that set him on edge. “His mannerisms for some reason just tweaked my strings,” Shaffer recalled, his country-boy phrasing on full display. “That’s the best way I can say it.” The setting: A 1991 high school golf tournament. Shaffer was a football player good enough at golf to play in the middle of Palm Bay’s lineup. Verkey wasn’t necessarily the top guy at Titusville Astronaut, but he carried himself with confidence. A lot of confidence. “You might even call it arrogant,” Verkey said with a laugh. “Maybe he did.” From such beginnings sprang a beautiful friendship.
