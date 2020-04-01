Golden retriever retires from circus duties

With subtle cues only a dog parent could recognize, on her last night as Simba the lion, Chloe told Tammy Smith she was ready to turn in her mane.
The golden retriever Chloe will turn 12 in August, and Smith said she’s noticed signals from Chloe that she’s ready to pivot to a new lifestyle.
Smith, of the Village of Virgina Trace, and Chloe performed in the Dynamic Dog club’s traveling circus for the past three years, a show the group performed for various clubs and events. Chloe was Simba, a loose lion in pursuit of her trainer — Smith — while performing such tricks as balancing on a beam and jumping through a hoop of “fire.”
But now that her Simba days are over, she’ll have more time to enjoy her swimming pool, dig around in the grass and take walks.
“She’s done a lot,” Smith said. “She’s ready to be retired and enjoy her golden years.”
