‘Golden Girls Move to The Villages’ back by demand

If you’ve ever wondered what would happen if Rose, Sophia, Dorothy and Blanche from NBC’s “The Golden Girls,” moved to The Villages, you can find out next month at Savannah Center. Resident theater club Acting Out Theatre Company is bringing back the original play, “Golden Girls Move to The Villages” for performances at 7 p.m. Feb. 24 and 25, and 4 p.m. Feb. 26 at Savannah Center.
The play was written by Villager Sharon “Squirt” Spivey and is a heartwarming parody featuring the iconic “Golden Girls” characters.
“I consider this play to be a Villager’s right of passage,” said Camille Likes, who plays Blanche in the show.
Likes added that while the audience will laugh from beginning to end, there are some very tender and heartwarming moments as well.
Read this story and many others in Monday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.