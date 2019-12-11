Giving the gift of music and appreciation

Medy Gameng brought a unique Christmas gift to a place that helped her get back on her feet.
In July, Gameng came to The Club Health and Rehabilitation Center at The Villages for a couple of weeks to recover from back surgery.
During that time, she played songs on her ukulele to some of the patients. When she left, she promised she would return to give a concert.
That promise was honored Monday afternoon at The Club, where she brought a few of her musical friends.
Paul McClellan accompanied the group on the piano, and he used his digital orchestra. Adding vocals was the Filipino American Harmony Singers. The Strumming Ukulelians and members of the St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church Filipino Ministry choir rounded out the holiday sound.
The groups practiced each Monday in November.
