Give it a toss

Villages residents don’t have to be tailgating at a sporting event to enjoy a game of corn toss.
The bag toss game is offered at several recreation centers and recreation areas throughout The Villages, with equipment available at Bacall, Sterling Heights, Big Cypress, Bradenton, Manatee, Burnsed, Captiva, Moyer, Riverbend, Blue Heron, Sugar Cane, Willow Tree and Cattail.
In corn toss, which is sometimes referred to as cornhole or bag toss, participants score one point for tossing a bag onto an elevated board and three points for bags that fall through the circular hole on the board. No points are awarded for bags that land away from the board.
