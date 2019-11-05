Girl Scouts relive youth at Camp Wildwood

Strengthening friendships and getting in touch with nature are what being a Girl Scout is all about, so the Girl Scout Alumnae Silver Trefoil Group of The Villages makes a point to do just that each year.
A group of about 15 Girl Scout alumnae spent Oct. 28 at Camp Wildwood, a 589-acre Girl Scouts of West Central Florida camp that features its only equestrian program.
The group kicked off the meeting with a hike to the lake, where they looked for wildlife and enjoyed the scenery. After, members gathered around a fire for some laughs and games.
After playing “What’s in the Bag,” the women passed on a game of “Jeopardy!” to take part in telling Halloween jokes. Lisa Singleton, who is no stranger to comedy as a member of Clown Alley 179, had the group laughing over and over again.
