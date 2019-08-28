Gift begins passion for sculpting

It all started with a gift from Brookstone.
Steve Lang’s wife, Judy, bought him a small sandbox from the retail store. The artist messed with it for a while before creating an alligator head and a few tree stumps from the sand.
“That was the beginning,” Judy said.
After creating the small pieces, Steve wanted to do more sculpting.
“It gave me an idea,” the Village of Belvedere resident said. “Maybe I could fashion things out of clay ... because it’s so forgiving. You can add stuff to it (and) take it away. If the nose is wrong, you can just cut it off and put a new one on.”
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.