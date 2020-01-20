Get your pet certified

Lou Pelak was walking Pippa through the front patio of the Lake Sumter Sales Office when someone asked to see the dog.
“May I pet your dog?” said Carmen Tedrick, who was role-playing the part of a passerby. The tester-observer for the Alliance of Therapy Dogs stood with her own therapy dog, Sweet Sadie, in hand as she approached the two.
Pippa, the 3-year-old West Highland terrier, eagerly wagged her tail as Tedrick, of the Village of Osceola Hills, stroked her, making mental notes of her friendly behavior.
“Good girl,” Tedrick said.
Pippa was being examined to see how she’d fair as a therapy dog.
Read this story and many others in Monday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.