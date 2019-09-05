Get a jump on the flu season

Stores are now in the process of stocking a seasonal supply — the flu shot. With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending vaccination, which takes two weeks to create immunity, before the end of October, residents have time to arm themselves. But experts warn the virus’ annual threat shouldn’t be brushed off, especially by older adults who are more at risk for severe complications. Older adults can have weaker immune systems and tend to have more diseases, such as heart disease or diabetes, said Dr. Christina Bovelsky, a physician with The Villages Health. “An annual flu vaccine is incredibly beneficial for this population,” she said. According to preliminary estimates by the CDC, the 2018-19 season caused 531,000 to 647,000 hospitalizations and 36,400 to 61,200 deaths. That’s less severe than 2017-18, when nearly 80,000 died from the flu, the most severe season since the 2009 pandemic.
