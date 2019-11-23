Fun with fitness

Fran Como dances with anticipation twice a week when she waits for Total Fitness Workout to begin.
Surrounded by a group of people who also love the class and motivating each other, she is filled with energy.
Total Fitness Workout exercise class, led by Rosie Schwaber, meets at 10 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays at Colony Cottage Recreation Center.
This class offered Como an alternative to Zumba and the opportunity to meet new people when she moved to the Village of Charlotte, from Long Island almost six years ago.
“When I moved to The Villages, I was looking for a class because I loved dancing,” she said. “I was also trying to lose some weight from overeating. I had done Zumba back in New York, but I wanted to do something new, so when I heard of this class, I decided to give it a try.”
Como said trying to lose weight on her own was hard, but she became addicted to the class after attending just once.
Read this story and many others in Saturday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
