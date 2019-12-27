Friends lend Villages Libraries helping hand

Libraries are more than just places to get the latest mystery novel. They promote literacy and reading for all ages, and The Villages Public Libraries are no exception. Members of the Friends of The Villages Library, an all-volunteer nonprofit organization, do all they can to help support that mission.
The Villages Public Libraries are part of the Sumter County Library System and include the Villages Public Library at Belvedere and the Villages Public Library at Pinellas Plaza. The Friends of The Villages Library regularly holds used book sales and gives profits back to the library and other community groups. Club President Marilyn Ivison, of the Village of Tall Trees, said the sales only happened twice a year when they initially started.
Now, there are sales nearly every two months.
