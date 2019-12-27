Friends lend Villages Libraries helping hand

Today

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy in the morning. Increasing clouds with periods of showers later in the day. High 79F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.