Fox News co-host impresses fans

Residents and those who drove hours to attend described “Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade as gracious, kind and genuine as he signed books Saturday at Barnes & Noble in Lake Sumter Landing.
“He was very, very kind,” said Emmett Henderson, who purchased a stack of four of Kilmeade’s history books and some extra copies of the latest, “Sam Houston & the Alamo Avengers: The Texas Victory That Changed American History,” which Henderson said will be gifts.
“I asked him what he liked most about the morning show and he said the unscripted parts,” Henderson said. “You can tell a lot about people from the unscripted parts. Most people are scripted most of the time, even when they don’t know it.”
Hundreds of people stood in a line that snaked through the stacks of books waiting for a chance to meet Kilmeade, and many said they are fans of his TV morning show.
