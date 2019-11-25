Fox News co-host impresses fans

"Fox & Friends" co-host Brian Kilmeade, center, signs a copy of his newest book, "Sam Houston & the Alamo Avengers: The TexasVictory That Changed American History," for Lorrie Mercier, of the Village of Hillsborough, and Chauncey Williams, of the Village of Hillsborough, holds his signed copy at Barnes & Noble in Lake Sumter Landing. Hundreds of people attended the book signing Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.