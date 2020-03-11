Four Divo raises funds for earthquake victims

Under a blue glow Monday evening, Fernando Varela took The Sharon L. Morse Performing Art Center stage with Josh Page, Craig Irvin and Ocala native Devin Eatmon.
The four were part of Four Divo, a concert Varela organized to benefit earthquake victims in Puerto Rico. The concert ran from March 7 through March 9, with two performances on March 8.
With a backdrop of shifting tropical colors, the four men were joined by the trio Sonido Tré, Zach Page and Varela’s wife, Susan Williams.
Varela is known nationally for his time on “America’s Got Talent” and is the executive director of the arts outreach organization Victory Productions. His organization has brought artists such as The Beach Boys to The Villages, and this occasion was no less exciting. In an effort to raise funds for Puerto Rican earthquake victims, Varela organized Four Divo to raise money in collaboration with PRxPR, which invests 100% of donations to the communities most in need in Puerto Rico.
