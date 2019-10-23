Forming community from dawn till dusk

Muff Pettinos and her friends can be found tending to one of the eight community gardens at Carriage House Gracious Retirement Living a couple times a week. The assisted-living resident finds weeding, watering and harvesting fresh herbs to be a source of joy. “We supply the kitchen with as many herbs as we can,” Pettinos said. “We have rosemary, oregano, jalapeno peppers, bell peppers, banana peppers, mint, basil ... we feel as though we’re contributing.” Meanwhile at Buffalo Crossings Assisted Living, residents are busy making party hats and centerpiece decorations for the facility’s upcoming Twilight Zone Tea Party and Fall-O-Ween Family and Friends Dinner Party, monthly projects that involve a great number of the community members.
