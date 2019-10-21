For the love of food

The joy of eating flavorful foods while knowing they are healthy has led to increasing numbers at a monthly potluck.
The whole-food plant-based potluck meets at noon the second Wednesday of each month at Riverbend Recreation Center.
“I love to eat,” said Ray Dal Lago, of the Village of Pine Ridge. “Because I love to eat, I come here and there’s all these recipes. I say, ‘Wow, look at all this. Look at all the colors.’ I end up trying all of them. “
Residents who follow all kinds of culinary lifestyles come out to the meetings to try the foods.
“There’s vegans and vegetarians and pescatarians and carnivores,” organizer Sue Pisani said about the people who come. “It’s quite fun because the food is amazing.”
