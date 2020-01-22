For the author in you

Marlin Fitzwater  the former White House Press Secretary to presidents Ronald Reagan and George H. W. Bush holds his book “Calm Before the Storm.” Fitzwater will be a speaker at the Central Florida Book & Author Expo

 Bill Mitchell, Daily Sun

Most people in The Villages have a story to tell, whether they realize it or not, author and former White House Press Secretary Marlin Fitzwater said.

Fitzwater, of the Village of Hemingway, said he found a way to tell another story and publish another book at the annual Central Florida Book Expo two years ago.

 He will speak at this year’s expo and sign copies of his “Calm Before the Storm” from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Eisenhower Recreation Center.

More than 80 authors will have tables at the expo, including more than 60 who are residents of The Villages, said members of the Writers League of The Villages, which is presenting the book fair with The Villages Recreation and Parks Department.

