For the author in you

Most people in The Villages have a story to tell, whether they realize it or not, author and former White House Press Secretary Marlin Fitzwater said.
Fitzwater, of the Village of Hemingway, said he found a way to tell another story and publish another book at the annual Central Florida Book Expo two years ago.
He will speak at this year’s expo and sign copies of his “Calm Before the Storm” from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Eisenhower Recreation Center.
More than 80 authors will have tables at the expo, including more than 60 who are residents of The Villages, said members of the Writers League of The Villages, which is presenting the book fair with The Villages Recreation and Parks Department.
