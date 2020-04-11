For many churches, The Villages offers fertile ground to plant seeds

New Life Christian Church in Wildwood will celebrate its 15th anniversary this year, and Senior Minister Matt Malott remembers the early days.
“We started with about 20 people in rented facilities,” he noted. “Back then, we didn’t have anything. We were definitely a church starting from scratch.”
Malott realized that to build New Life Christian, the church had to come to the people.
“If people don’t know you’re there, it doesn’t matter if the sermons or music are great,” he said. “You have to let people know you exist.”
Read this story and many others in Saturday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.