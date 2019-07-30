For love of music

If you love to sing, Sisters in Harmony has an open chair waiting for you.
The women’s barbershop chorus, directed by Jan Haley, meets for practices from 6:15 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays at North Lake Presbyterian Church.
Joining the chorus is pretty straightforward. The group doesn’t hold auditions.
“If you love to sing, we want you,” said Haley, of the Village of Winifred. “My feeling is that if they’re a singer at heart, when they move here, they should be able to sing the rest of their lives.”
Haley will show those with less singing experience several vocal techniques to help them improve.
