Food trucks to open today

Gourmet Southern and Mexican options will be served next to Cattail Recreation Area in the Village of Marsh Bend. Villagers can savor shrimp and grits, tamales and other traditional favorites from either Ednas’ Provisions & Vittles or Rita’s Cocina Mexicana today.
The highly anticipated gourmet food trucks will open at 11 a.m. next to Ednas’ on the Green beverage pavilion, which offers covered seating and a curated beer and wine list.
Live music will play from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Happy hour is from 3 to 5 p.m., and more live music will be performed from 4 to 7 p.m. Both trucks are named after their owners’ grandmothers and use family recipes.
Starting Saturday, the trucks will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and the beverage pavilion from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
