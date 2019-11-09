Food pantries seek Thanksgiving help

Thanksgiving usually calls to mind visions of comfort food. There’s perfectly cooked turkey, scoops of smooth mashed potatoes and creamy pumpkin pie.
But many families in the area wouldn’t have the option to eat a sumptuous holiday meal without help from local food pantries and church ministries and the many volunteers that keep them running.
A number of those pantries are in the process of collecting food and distributing Thanksgiving meals, but they are in need of help from the community. For the holiday, in particular, pantries are looking for donations of turkeys, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, gravy and other nonperishable Thanksgiving foods. Volunteers also are needed.
St. Vincent de Paul Society’s food pantry at St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church in The Villages is one such ministry that will be providing holiday meals to those in need.
“We have a calling to help the members of our community, and we embrace it,” said Fred Harrop, president of the church’s St. Vincent De Paul Society.
