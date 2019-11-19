Florida’s friendliest is also state’s nicest

Giving, helping other people and proactive friendliness are contagious, experts say. That happy contagion made The Villages The Nicest Place in Florida in Reader’s Digest 2019 Nicest Places in America. Laura Vien, of the Village of Springdale, nominated The Villages. She said she talked about how giving people were in groups such as Operation Shoebox, residents’ eagerness to help other people in times of difficulty and their friendliness. “When people move here, they move away from their longtime friends and family,” she said. “I cited about how people find each other here and reconnect. How easy it is to make friends here. People reach out in a proactive manner.” For example, she said, neighbors greet new neighbors with plates of cookies or other treats.
