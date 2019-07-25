Flaunting the flute

If the flute tucked away in your closet is calling out to be played, the Flute Practice Group can help you reconnect.
Group leader Florence Johnson said many of the resident bands do not offer a lot of help for beginners, so this group helps them down the initial path.
Before a new player comes to the group’s sessions at 1 p.m. Fridays at El Santiago Recreation Center, Johnson will meet with him or her for some introductory lessons to help them get back up to speed.
At the practices, Johnson starts things off with short musical exercises. They then move on to work on pieces that will be heard in concerts presented throughout the year.
