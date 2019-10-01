Flapjacks for a cause

It’s not every day that R.J. Gator’s Florida Sea Grill and Bar opens its doors for breakfast, but when it does, pancakes are on the menu.
On Oct. 19, the restaurant in Lake Sumter Landing will serve all-you-can-eat pancakes between 7 and 10 a.m. to raise money to support the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office’s Christmas programs. That includes Kids, Cops & Christmas events, where children can go shopping for Christmas gifts with a deputy.
The pancake breakfast fundraiser, going into its 11th year, is the brainchild of Sam and Nadine Landis, of the Village of Poinciana. They saw how the SCSO was trying to build relationships with children in Sumter County and wanted to help, especially because, as Sam likes to joke, he didn’t have the best relationship with the police growing up in Philadelphia.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.