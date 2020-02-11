Flamenco Vivo performs latest production at The Sharon

Love, pain, joy and happiness were put on physical display on Monday.
Flamenco company Flamenco Vivo performed their latest production called “Reflejos Flamencos” from artist director Carlota Santana at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center on Monday.
Flamenco is a dance with Spanish origins that celebrates the folklore and spirit of the culture. The production celebrates the wide range of emotions we feel as humans and how they connect us in heart and spirit.
Rosemarie Modica, of the Village of Pine Hills, and her mother Marie McDermott, of New York, waited eagerly in the lobby before the show began.
Modica has gone to multiple performances at The Sharon and was excited to see Flamenco Vivo.
“I’ve been in The Villages a little more than a year and I’ve never seen them advertise a performance like this,” she said. “They’ve never had this style dance here before.”
