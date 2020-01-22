Flags for fallen vets prepares for Memorial Day

It’s the time of year when flags are unpacked, inspected and repaired in preparation for their placement at Florida National Cemetery on Memorial Day.
Flags for Fallen Vets leaders are looking for volunteers to help repair the flags.
The organization has 125,000 flags in storage that have to be ready for placement at the cemetery in Bushnell. Each veteran resting there will have a flag placed at their headstone in honor of their service, and the flags need to be in good repair.
Work on the flags will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at American Legion Post 347, 699 W. Lady Lake Blvd., Lady Lake. Volunteers will unpack and inspect the flags, replace broken staffs and replace damaged flags before storing them in groups of 20.
