Flagalicious mixes flag twirling with line dancing In performances in parades, festivals around The Villages

Flag twirling and line dancing may not appear to have much in common.
But Wendy Stephens starting the group Flagalicious was born out of an idea from a line dancing class she taught.
The Village of Hemingway resident was leading the Motown Movers and Shakers line dance class and teaching a dance that reminded some of the attendees of a marching band performance. One of the attendees mentioned it could be fun to have an entire class dedicated to performances like that.
Stephens took the reins of the idea and in September 2018 started Flagalicious, a group where members learn flag- twirling moves and sometimes perform routines in parades around the area.
“It kind of just jokingly happened,” Stephens said.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.